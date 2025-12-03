APM merges with Paulina Ben-Ami to expand IP practice

Amit Pollak Matalon & Co. (APM) law firm has announced a merger with Paulina Ben-Ami, which specializes in intellectual property (IP). The latest merger comes less than a year since APM merged into its ranks the firm of Dr. Eyal Bressler, which specializes in patents and intellectual property (IP),

Paulina Ben-Ami has 14 lawyers, patent attorneys and para-legals. The firm was founded in 2001 by Paulina and Issachar Ben-Ami. Paulina was the first woman in Israel that was certified as a patent attorney. She served, among other things, as head of a department at the Patent Authority, an expert advisor on behalf of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in several missions in South America, and as vice president and director of the patent and intellectual property area in the commercialization arm of the Weizmann Institute.

Today, the leading partners in the firm are Gad Benett, Paulina Ben-Ami's son, who joined the firm in 2004 after a career in high-tech in product management and business development positions in the US and Europe, and Avi Avital, who joined the firm in 2005 after long service in the IDF, where in his last position he led all intelligence research in the fields of chemistry and biology in the Research Intelligence Unit. Additional partners in the firm are Dr. Zeev Shmelzer; Dr. Vlad Papper and Adv. Myriam Marks. The firm specializes in registered IP in the areas of chemistry, pharma, biology, biotech, medical equipment, software and AI, electricity, mechanics, and more.

Adv. Yonatan Altman, Chairman of the Amit Pollak Matalon & Co. law firm said, "The merger with the Paulina Ben-Ami firm represents a strategic move for us that will significantly strengthen APM's intellectual property area, and in particular the patent registration department. In an era where innovation and technology drive the world, patents play a central role in protecting groundbreaking ideas, technologies and solutions. The addition of Dr. Eyal Bresler's office at the beginning of the year was a significant step in a clear strategy of creating a professional center of gravity in this field, and the current addition is another and very important move in realizing this strategy, which will expand and deepen the multitude of solutions we provide to the firm's clients, which also include intellectual property commercialization, licenses and intellectual property litigation."

Gad Benett, Managing Partner at Paulina Ben-Ami added, "We are delighted to join the Amit Polak Matalon firm. The combination of the broad knowledge we bring with the knowledge, experience and excellence of APM in general - and of the Patents and Intellectual Property Department in particular - together creates a strong and profound professional capability. Joining forces will allow us to offer our clients significant value in the fields of high-tech and life sciences, innovation and intellectual property protection."

Amit Pollak Matalon & Co. law firm is one of the leading and longest-established law firms in Israel and represents prominent figures in the Israeli market and multinational companies. The firm's core areas are civil-commercial law, high-tech and technology, real estate, intellectual property, patent registration, taxation, commercial litigation, the capital market, insolvency, labor law, and more. The firm, which will celebrate 70 years of activity next year, is currently managed by Advs. Yonatan Altman, Yoav Etzion, and Racheli Guz-Lavi, and is consistently ranked in Israeli and international ranking guides as a leader in many areas of expertise.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 3, 2025.

