Apple acquires Israeli 3D avatar co TrueMeeting

Apple has acquired Israeli startup TrueMeeting (formerly CommonGround), which developed realistic digital avatars for video calls and augmented reality. The acquisition took place in January but has only now been revealed as Apple attempts to integrate the technology into its Vision Pro smart glasses, which were launched last year.

TrueMeeting was founded by veteran entrepreneurs Amir Bassan-Eskanazi and Ran Oz, who cooperated previously with Optibase, Vcon, and BigBand - all video companies.

TrueMeeting's technology allows users to scan their face on the phone and create a digital image that reflects movements, expressions, and body language in real time in order to bridge the gap between a face-to-face meeting and a Zoom conversation. Apple plans to integrate the development into the Personas feature of the Vision Pro augmented reality glasses, a software that allows the user to appear in the virtual space using the same personalized avatar. To date, Apple's system has been criticized by users for not being realistic and not resembling the users.

TrueMeeting raised $45 million before being acquired, among others, from Grove Ventures, StageOne Ventures, and Matrix Partners, and from private investors, including Check Point founder Gil Shwed. About 20 of its employees are joining Apple's development center in Israel. No financial details about the acquisition have been disclosed.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 9, 2025.

