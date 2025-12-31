Arieli Group to establish industrial innovation center in Gilboa

Arieli Innovate, the innovation arm of Arieli Group, a global investment firm, has been selected in an Israel Innovation Authority tender to establish and operate an Industrial Innovation Center in the Gilboa region, in partnership with Gevasol Group and the Gilboa Regional Council. The center, named Gilboa Nexus, will operate as a tech accelerator and will focus on advanced R&D and breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing industry.

The Gilboa region is considered Israel’s "industrial valley," and within its borders hundreds of manufacturing facilities and advanced industrial centers operate. Gilboa Nexus will focus on deploying deep-tech solutions and process innovations on the factory floor across the fields of defense, food, medical, agriculture, and energy. To move innovation from pilots to production lines, the center will work with industrial partners with proven operational experience.

Gevasol is an industrial and engineering group specializing in the development and production of customized solutions for manufacturers and industrial companies, with end-to-end capabilities from design and development through production and assembly, to ongoing supply and support. As a strategic partner, Gevasol positions the "Gilboa Nexus" center as an applied, industry-facing infrastructure that enables companies to accelerate development cycles, improve operational efficiency, and scale to large-volume production, leveraging its proven industrial expertise and its direct connection between engineering and implementation on the production floor.

The need to introduce cutting-edge technologies into traditional industry and onto the production floor is critical, and requires significant resources. With the dramatic increase in global purchasing power driven by the boom in e-commerce, pressure on production capacity and supply chains has reached unprecedented levels. Manufacturers worldwide understand that without sustained investment in innovation, it will be impossible to meet growing global demand. The global manufacturing sector is estimated at approximately $16 trillion in market value, and investments in industrial innovation are expected to surpass $250 billion by 2026.

Arieli Innovate head and partner Or Haviv said, "The industrial sector is at a meaningful inflection point. Rising global purchasing power is driving growing demand for faster, smarter and more sustainable manufacturing. ‘Gilboa Nexus,’ together with its strategic partners Gevasol and the Gilboa Regional Council along Arieli Innovate, brings the right mix to turn the Gilboa area into an economic growth engine built on efficiency and innovation. Gilboa Nexus is designed to accelerate and scale technology companies and position Israel at the forefront of smart manufacturing worldwide."

Israel Innovation Authority CEO Dror Bin added, "Gilboa Nexus is a leading partnership between Gevasol and the Arieli Group, which brings international connections alongside proven capabilities and infrastructure across R&D centers and manufacturing facilities in Israel and other countries. This partnership provides a comprehensive, advanced, high-quality framework for business and technological support aimed at advancing the cutting-edge technological products for manufacturing-driven industrial companies."

Gilboa Regional Council Mayor Danny Atar said, " Establishing an innovation center in the heart of Israel’s ‘Industry Valley’ is intended at attract technology companies from Israel and around the world to Gilboa, to develop, test and implement advanced manufacturing technologies. The center will serve as a technology showcase where local and international factories can be exposed to innovations in robotics, production-line digitization, green energy and defense. Beyond technological development, we are committed to advancing human capital and the region’s potential to create employment opportunities for local residents. Together with our partners in the Arieli Group and Gevasol, we will turn Gilboa into a model of smart industry, one that others will look to."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 31, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.