Arizona Governor's Israel visit focuses on desert tech

Last week Arizona Governor Doug Ducey visited Israel. He is one of Israel's biggest friends and heads a state with the third largest trade with Israel after California and New York. Combined trade between Israel and Arizona in 2021 amounted to $680 million, 1.3% of all Israel's trade.

Ducey told "Globes" that the aim of his visit to Israel was to attract more Israel tech companies, entrepreneurs, startups and investors to Arizona. Ducey said, "We have the conditions for Israeli companies and startups to grow."

Income tax for companies in Arizona is 4.9% compared with 7.25% in New York and 8.84% in California. At the same time non-federal income tax in Arizona for residents is just 2.5% compared with 10.9% in California and 13.3% in New York.

With high tax rates in California and New York, Arizona provides an alternative for tech companies seeking a convenient location for offices in the US. Ducey stressed that Arizona is the only US state operating a trade relations office in Israel. The Republican Governor added that his visit to Israel focused on companies engaged in desert agriculture, water desalination, efficient use of irrigation and solar energy. Another area that Ducey looked at while in Israel was border protection. Like all US states bordering on Mexico, Arizona suffers from infiltration by illegal immigrants from Latin America.

While in Israel, Ducey met with President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Leader of the Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and a range of technology companies.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 6, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.