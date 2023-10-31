Arrow intercepts missiles launched at Israel by Houthis

Israel has intercepted two ground-to-ground missiles and one cruise missile fired at Eilat by Yemen's Houthis. One of the interceptions used the Arrow long-range missile defense system, the IDF has confirmed. The interceptions were made above the Red Sea, some distance from Eilat. The Houthis confirmed that they also launched a drone towards Israel, which was intercepted. Sirens were sounded in Eilat.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have previously launched missiles and drones against Israel this month but all have been intercepted, some by the US.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces are pushing deeper into northern Gaza. IDF Commander Southern Region Major General Yaron Finkelman said, "We have one aim - victory. It doesn't matter how long the fighting takes and how difficult it is, there can be no other result other than victory."

The IDF have informed the families of 240 hostages that their loved ones are being held captive in Gaza.

In the north sirens were heard this morning in Metulla but otherwise the northern front has been quiet today.

