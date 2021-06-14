Ashkelon most popular, as new home sales reach 15 year high

New homes sales in Israel in the first four months of 2021 hit a 15-year high, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, up 56% from the corresponding period of 2020, up 42% from the corresponding period of 2019 and up 140% from the corresponding period of 2018.

15,000 new homes were sold in the first four months of 2021, with more new homes sold in Ashkelon than any other Israeli city. The rise in new home sales is part of an overall rise in the country's housing market.

Between February and April 2021, 951 new homes were sold in Ashkelon, up 11.6% from the corresponding period of 2020. 696 new homes were sold in Tel Aviv-Yafo, up 9.6%, 595 new homes in Ramat Gan, up 32.2%, 511 new homes in Nahariya, up 62.7%, 402 new homes in Jerusalem, up 6.1%, 396 new homes in Netanya, up 20.7%, 354 new homes in Beit Shemesh, down 9.5%, 350 homes in Kiryat Ono, down 27.1%, 294 homes in Rishon Lezion, down 46.4%, and 292 new homes in Or Akiva, up 27%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 14, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021