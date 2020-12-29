Ashkenazi, Nissenkorn bolt disintegrating Blue & White

Blue & White leader Benny Gantz is being abandoned by his senior deputies. Senior sources in Blue & White have told "Globes" that Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi has told Gantz that he will not stand in the Knesset elections in March on the Blue & White list. He has already informed Gantz of his decision and he is reportedly eager to team up with another former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot if he stands for the Knesset.

Earlier today Minister of Justice Avi Nissenkorn told Gantz that he was leaving Blue & White and would run for the Knesset on the list that Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai is forming. Gantz asked Nissenkorn to step down as Minister of Justice.

