Assaf Rappaport buys Israeli social media group

Merit Spread Fund, through which Wiz cofounder and CEO Assaf Rappaport acquired Channel 13, has now acquired 60% of Z Platform, the parent company of social media group Israel Bidur, at a company valuation of NIS 80 million, "Globes" has learned.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rappaport retains the future option to acquire another 25% of Israel Bidur, one of the biggest social media groups in Israel, in the coming years.

Z Platform will continue to operate as a separate company led by the group's founders, David and Shlomo Saar. This means that Israel Bidur’s activities will not be merged into Reshet 13, and the Saar brothers will continue to independently manage the group.

"Globes" recently reported that Platform Z CEO Idan Elrom, was also appointed Channel 13 CEO. Elrom previously served as CEO of the Walla website, and before that, as Mako VP and Keshet Digital CEO. A press release noted that Elrom will now simultaneously serve as CEO of Reshet 13 and CEO of Israel Bidur.

A significant asset in the digital sector

The agreement was signed after protracted negotiations for Israel Bidur. In recent weeks, Israel Bidur was in talks with several players looking to acquire it, including Assaf Rappaport and Gideon Tadmor and Guilhad Emilio Schenker's SIPUR company. Sources tell "Globes" that in recent months, several meetings and contacts have taken place between Rappaport and his representatives and the founders of Israel Bidur, the Saar brothers.

Israel Bidur was founded in 2019 and deals mainly with content, entertainment and gossip, includes several of the leading commercial Instagram and TikTok channels in Israel.

Israel Bidur’s Instagram page has 1.7 million followers, and the group has about 1.1 million followers on TikTok. According to the group, all of its digital assets have over 1.5 billion monthly impressions and more than 2.1 million unique users each month.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 8, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.