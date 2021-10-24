AT&T opens new Tel Aviv R&D center

Telecommunications giant AT&T is expanding its operations in Israel by announcing the opening of a new R&D center in the ToHa Tower in Tel Aviv. The new center will work alongside the existing 500 employee-strong R&D center in Airport City.

AT&T plans hiring an additional 100 employees and expanding its activities to cloud solutions. Both the Airport City and the Tel Aviv R&D centers will operate in a hybrid format, allowing employees to work from home several days a week.

The company established its Israeli R&D center in 2007 following the acquisition of the Israeli start-up Interwise, which specialized in conference solutions for organizations. The AT&T R&D center in Israel is responsible for the development of software products in all the company's strategic areas of activity, including 5G networks, digital solutions, advanced products for managing first responder systems worldwide - and now also cloud technologies.

The two centers in Israel are part of the AT&T's global R&D network, which includes additional centers in the US. AT&T VP Software Delivery Services and general manager of AT&T Israel Nataly Kremer is responsible for around 1500 AT&T development personnel worldwide.

She said, "The development center in Israel is responsible for driving innovative technologies for hundreds of millions of AT&T users around the globe, and leads strategic initiatives for the entire company. As part of the center's growth and development process in the country, we are looking for quality team members who are as enthusiastic as we are about working with advanced technologies on a large scale."

