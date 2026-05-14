Australian businessperson buys Tel Aviv home for NIS 58m

Israeli media star Yaakov Bardugo has sold the Tel Aviv duplex he owns together with his partner for NIS 58 million. The duplex at the corner of Chen Boulevard and Netzach Yisrael Street has been bought by an Australian businessperson who frequently visits Israel, "Globes" has learned. The home was up for sale for a long time, initially for between NIS 60 and 70 million.

The Chen Boulevard home is considered unique. Built in 1950, designed by architect Yitzhak Rapaport, on a 730-square-meter lot and the house served as a three-story residence for car importers Elkon family. The home has a preservation order under the "White City" plan. -

Between 2012 and 2016, renovation work was carried out on the building and floors were added by Gidi Bar Orian architects. As part of the work, a full floor and two partial floors were added to the building, which together form the duplex apartment that has now been sold.

In recent years, the duplex served as the Canadian Embassy in Israel, but was later put up for sale and handled by several real estate brokerage firms without success, because the asking price was considered too high, despite the rarity of such a property.

According to the land registry, the 384 square meter duplex has 137 square meters in balconies, an 86 square meter roof area, two parking spaces and storage rooms.

"Globes" has learned that the deal was completed last month, at a price that reflects NIS 116,000 per square meter - a level that has been seen in other deals in the area.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 14, 2026.

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