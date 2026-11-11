Auto-tech co Innoviz to lay off 25% of workforce

Israeli auto-tech company Innoviz (Nasdaq: INVZ) is laying off 25% of its workforce sources have informed "Globes." This is the third wave of layoffs at the Rosh Ha’ayin-based company in recent years, following two previous rounds in 2024 and 2025 - the first cutting the headcount by 13%, and the second by 9%. As of the end of 2025, Innoviz had 372 employees, the majority of whom (344) were based in Israel, with most staff engaged in R&D. Assuming 25% of the workforce is laid off, this would affect over 90 people.

In recent months, Innoviz has entered the defense sector, specifically the counter-UAS (drone defense) market, announcing several partnerships. In this sector, the company’s proprietary LiDAR technology is integrated into solutions designed to detect and track drone-related threats. Innoviz’s LiDAR technology was originally developed for the automotive industry, including applications for autonomous vehicles. Mobileye, which previously developed its own LiDAR technology, has since shut down that operation and now collaborates with Innoviz in this field.

Innoviz, founded by CEO Omer Keilaf, is traded on the Nasdaq with a market cap of $66 million. The company recently announced the appointment of Yoav Har-Even, former Rafael CEO, to its board of directors, as part of an effort to advance its defense-related operations. Innoviz listed on Nasdaq through a SPAC merger in 2021, a peak year, at a valuation of $1.4 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 11, 2026.

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