Average monthly wage in Israel exceeds NIS 14,000

Initial figures for March 2024 show that the average monthly wage was NIS 14,108, up 3.5% from March 2023, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. Over that period there was inflation of 2.7% so that the rise was only slight. Over the period the number of salaried jobs fell by 1.8%, but rose by 1% from February 2024.

The full figures for February 2024 show that the average monthly wage was NIS 13,539, up 9.2% from February 2023. Even taking into account inflation, the real average wage increased over the same period by 6.5%. In contrast, the number of salaried jobs decreased slightly over the last year from 3.991,000 in February 2023 to 3.923,000 salaried jobs in February 2024.

In the tech sector, the average monthly wage of employees in February 2024 was NIS 33,964, up 13.2% from February 2023. The number of salaried jobs in the tech sector was almost unchanged, falling 0.2%) from February last year, and also remained unchanged from January 2023. In total, salaried jobs in the tech sector moved above 10%, to 10.1% of the total jobs in the economy.

