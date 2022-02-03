Average salary in Israel continues to fall

The average monthly salary in Israel was NIS 11,349 at the end of November 2021, 1.1% down from NIS 11,472 in October 2020 but 7% higher than NIS 11,277 in October 2021, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. However, comparisons with 2020 are misleading because of the economic disruptions caused by Covid and the accompanying lockdowns and other restrictions on the economy.

The number of salaried jobs in the economy in November 2021 was 3,820,000, up 16.9% from 3,269,000 in November 2020 and for the first time higher than the 3,781,000 in February 2020, on the eve of the Covid crisis. The highest paid sector in November 2021 was IT with an average salary of NIS 25,051, followed by electricity and water NIS 19,469, and financial and insurance services NIS 18,414. The poorest paid sector was hospital and catering services with an average salary of NIS 5,372.

