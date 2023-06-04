Average salary in Israel rises 5.1%

The average monthly salary of employees in Israel rose by 5.1% in April 2023 to NIS 12,669, compared with April 2022, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. Almost the entire rise was eroded by inflation, which was 5% over the 12 month period.

In the tech sector, the average salary in March 2023 was NIS 31,685, up 5.8% from March 2022. However, due to inflation tech sector salaries were also eroded. The number of salaried positions in the tech sector in March 2023 was up 3.3% from March 2022.

Between April 2022 and April 2023, the number of salaried jobs in the Israeli economy grew by 0.9%, lower than the 2% by which the population grew over that period. The number of jobs fell by 1% between April 2023 and March 2023, reflecting the slowdown in the economy.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 4, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.