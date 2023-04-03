Average salary in Israel up 6.1% in January

The average monthly salary for an employee in January 2023 was NIS 12,471, up 6.1% from January 2022, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. After taking into account inflation - the rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) - the average salary rose 0.7% over the past year.

However, an initial estimate of the average salary in February 2023, shows that it has only risen 4% since February 2022, lower than the rate of inflation. Generally salaries now seem to be rising at a lower rate than inflation although they are still higher than in 2019.

The number of salaried jobs in Israel in 2023 was 3.985 million, up 3.2% from January 2022 but down 0.3% from December 2022. Initial estimates show the number of salaried jobs in February 2023 at 3.959 million.

In the tech sector, the average monthly salary in January 2023 was NIS 28,772, up 5.4% from January 2022. The number of salaried jobs in Israel's tech sector in January 2023 was 4.5% higher than in January 2022 but 0.4% lower than in December 2022.

There are currently 392,000 salaried jobs in Israel's tech sector, representing 9.8% of all the salaried jobs in Israel. 52% of the jobs in the tech sector are in software with an average monthly salary of NIS 31,767.

