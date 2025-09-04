Average wage in Israel rises

The average wage for Israeli workers in July 2025 was NIS 14,113, according to initial estimates by the Central Bureau of Statistics, up 4.5% from July 2024. During that period annual inflation was 3.1% so that wages are rising faster than the cost of living.

Usually the average wage falls between June and July, although this year the fall was very moderate from NIS 14,219 to NIS 14,113.

In July 2025, according to initial estimates, there were 4,393,000 salaried jobs in the economy up 1.7% from July 2024 and above the growth in the working population, which was only 1.1%. Tech wages

In tech sector, the average monthly wage for a salaried position was NIS 32,774 in June, up 1.7% compared with June 2024, well below inflation. The number of tech jobs was 400,000, up 0.3% compared with June 2024. The proportion of tech sector jobs was 9.7% of all jobs in the Israeli economy.

