AWS extends Ichilov AI medical collaboration

Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) and AWS (Amazon Web Services) have signed a strategic partnership agreement to develop AI solutions in the medical sector. This agreement was signed as a continuation of a three-year collaboration between the parties, in which Ichilov transferred all of its computer systems to the cloud, becoming one of the world’s first hospitals to do so.

According to Ichilov, this has allowed the establishment of a data infrastructure for the development of medical AI applications. Among other things, tools have been implemented that have made it possible to manage the hospital during wartime, prevent infections in complex hospitalization conditions and identify delirium (confusion) among patients early.

The parties will now collaborate on the new infrastructure to implement AI tools to support the medical team in making decisions, summarizing treatment and maintaining continuity of care.

As part of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed, the parties will lead a number of key steps: establishing an advanced data and AI platform (Data Lake) on the AWS cloud, which will serve as an infrastructure for the development and implementation of clinical and operational AI applications, the development of unique medical applications tailored to Israel, and in addition, Ichilov will serve as a testing and validation site for new AWS health solutions.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 19, 2026.

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