Ayelet Shaked joins real estate co

Former Minister of Interior Ayelet Shaked has joined Kardan Real Estate (TASE: KARE) and will serve as chairperson, replacing current chairperson Yosef Greenfeld, the company notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) today.

Shaked will initially serve as deputy chairperson until Greenfeld completes his terms has chairperson in several months. She will serve as an active chairperson.

Shaked said, "I am happy to join the Kardan Real Estate Group and to continue working to build and settle the country. Kardan Real Estate is a long-established and professional company with great potential and I believe that together with the existing management team we will further develop it and move it forward."

Kardan Real Estate is a publicly traded company controlled by Roni Biram, Gil Deutsch and Avner Shenor and managed by CEO Amos Dabush. The company develops residential projects and income producing property and acts as a building contractor for housing, commercial, public and infrastructure developments through its fully owned subsidiary El-Har Engineering and Construction. The company is currently engaged in the construction of 14,000 homes.

Shaked serves as Minister of Justice from 2015-2019 as part of the Jewish Home party and as Minister of Interior in 2021-2022 as part of the Yamina party. She retired from political life after Yamina failed to pass the minimum threshold to enter the Knesset in last Thursday's elections. She has a B.Sc. in electrical engineering and computer science from Tel Aviv University and formerly worked as product marketing manager for Texas Instruments in Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 22, 2023.

