Ban on foreigners entering Israel extended to September 1

The Israel Airports Authority has notified all airlines that the tight border controls will remain in force because of the resurgence in Covid-19 infections. The order requiring returning Israelis to self-isolate for 14 days when coming back to the country from abroad and the complete ban on non-Israeli passport holders entering Israel will be extended from August 1 until at least September 1. Israel Airport Authority employees have also been told that their unpaid leave has been extended until September 1.

Many Israelis had been hoping to be able to fly to Greece or Cyprus for their summer vacation but those hopes have now been finally dashed. Nevertheless, many airlines are operating flights in and out of Ben Gurion airport including Wizz Air, easyJet, Ryanair, Lufthansa, United, Delta, Aeroflot, Aegean, Air Canada, Turkish Airlines, Pegasus and Ethiopian Airlines,

The Israeli airlines are in no rush to restart flights and Israir is the only local carrier whose fleet is not completely grounded. Israir flies occasional flights to Europe according to demand and regular daily flights to Eilat.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 20, 2020

