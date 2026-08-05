Bank of Israel could allow banks to list on Wall Street

A memo distributed by the Supervisor of Banks to Israel’s banks yesterday may be the catalyst for a dramatic move that will boost bank shares.

"Globes" has learned that the Bank of Israel is now proposing to allow banks to publish financial statements according to US accounting principles. The significance is that after implementing the change, Israeli banks would be able to list for trading on Wall Street.

This is a move that could increase the tradability of shares, attract foreign investors, and boost the shares that choose this track. Bank shares have been fluctuating since the beginning of the year, but in July they led the indices with a rise of about 10%.

A market source explained to "Globes," "Israeli banks are currently of interest to US investors. They have made great progress in their management in recent years, and the banking system in Israel - especially during the war - is presenting phenomenal results that indicate its tremendous potential. The Bank of Israel is taking a very welcome step here for the Israeli economy and Israeli banking in general, and it will be interesting to see how it develops."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 5, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.