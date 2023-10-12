Bank of Israel Governor to extend term

Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Amir Yaron has confirmed that he will extend his term in office following the establishment of a national emergency government. The Bank of Israel spokesperson said, "Due to the emergency situation and Israel's economic challenges at this difficult time, the Governor accepts the request to extend his term, at least, until the end of the emergency period.

Yaron's five year term as Governor of the Bank of Israel was due to be completed at the end of December. He had previously announced that he would make public his decision on whether he would seek a second term after the holidays. The government for its part was thought to not want to nominate him Yaron for a second term due to his criticism of the government's judicial overhaul program.

