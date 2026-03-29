Bill Ackman invests in AI transitional care co Dimer Health

Clinician-led, AI-native transitional care medicine company Dimer Health has announced the completion of a $13.5 million Series A financing round led by Israeli venture capital fund Team8 and Bill Ackman’s Table Management, with participation from existing investors Silver Circle and Israeli investor TechAviv. The round brings total funding to nearly $20 million and will support expansion in the US of Dimer’s dedicated post-discharge clinical service line, currently operating in eight US states.

Dimer was founded in 2023 by Caroline Hodge together with Israeli entrepreneurs Gidon Coussin and Sarig Reichert. The company is building a new clinical infrastructure designed to close one of healthcare’s most costly and overlooked gaps: the 30 days following hospital discharge.

Nearly half of hospital readmissions occur within the first 14 days after discharge, the most clinically vulnerable period of recovery. Yet patients often wait weeks for follow-up care, leaving a critical gap in oversight during the time they are most at risk. These breakdowns in care transitions contribute to an estimated $52-62 billion in annual readmission costs across the US healthcare system.

The company combines an AI-powered front door with a physician-led Transitional Care practice designed exclusively for recovery at home. Dimer’s proprietary clinical AI system, AiME, developed by clinicians and grounded in physician-validated protocols, engages patients in real time, interpreting symptoms within the context of each individual’s medical history, medications, and comorbidities. AiME continuously detects emerging risk signals and seamlessly escalates patients to a dedicated Transitionist when medical intervention is needed.

Chief Strategy Office Gidon Coussin said, "We’ve spent decades building systems for moments inside the hospital, but almost none for what happens after. As a clinician, I’ve seen how quickly patients can deteriorate without the right support. Dimer is changing that by bringing continuous, accountable care into the home and making recovery a managed clinical experience."

Team8 managing partner Sarit Firon added, "Some of healthcare’s biggest failures happen in the days after patients leave the hospital. Dimer Health is addressing that gap with a clinically rigorous, AI-enabled model that improves outcomes when patients are most vulnerable. We invested because Dimer is building the infrastructure for post-discharge care, and the team has already validated the model through disciplined execution and measurable impact."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 29, 2026.

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