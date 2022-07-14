Blitz sells 400 smart e-mopeds to South African franchisee

Israeli smart e-mopeds company Blitz Technologies (TASE: BLTZ) has signed a deal with South Africa’s AKATA Energy to sell 400 smart e-mopeds over two years from July 2022. AKATA Energy will pay about US$1 million not including the purchase of the batteries, which will be provided through a BAAS model (Battery as a Service). The accumulated amount of the orders, including the purchase of the e-mopeds and additional services, is estimated at about NIS 14 million, including leasing the batteries, as well as sales of parts and other services.

Blitz CEO Raphael Moszynski said, "Following efforts to expand our geographical footprint and after we have consolidated our deployment in Europe, I am delighted to report a substantial deal in a new territory - South Africa. The deal is a result of intensive work with AKATA Energy which generated successful local pilot projects with large potential customers and following this, we are starting with our first consignments to the southern hemisphere.

"In recent months, the management and I have worked to strengthen our relationship with the South African franchisee, in order to implement the substantial deal that we are reporting today. Discussions included the development of marketing, business and commercial models, initiating joint meetings in South Africa with the franchisee, for potential customers in the country.

The electric vehicle market in South Africa is in its infancy which makes this deal particularly strategic. I believe in the potential contained in the continent and I am sure that the partnership with AKATA Energy in South Africa is our gateway to the entire continent.

We have found in AKATA Energy, a partner with a very experienced management that has been impressed by our technology and business model and together we will continue to work to distribute our smart e-mopeds and expand our joint activities. Choosing Blitz, especially in a new territory demonstrates an additional vote of confidence in our business model, the quality of our e-mopeds, batteries and in particular the package of services and information that cannot be compared to anything else in the field for the customers, in which Blitz specializes."

AKATA Holdings CEO Alwyn Steenkamp said, "The reported deal represents a significant milestone in South Africa’s green transport journey. The collaboration with Blitz will allow us to provide not only to South Africa but also the entire African continent, the latest technology in the field of last mile logistics."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 14, 2022.

