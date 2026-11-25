Ahead of the Hanukkah holiday and Europe’s Christmas season next month, Blue Bird Airways is significantly expanding its operations in Israel. The airline will offer about 38,000 seats in December to its five main European destinations from Tel Aviv: Athens, Prague, Budapest, Vienna and Barcelona. That is roughly double the number of seats it offered in November.

The Greek registered, Israeli-owned airline will operate 213 outbound flights from Ben Gurion Airport during the month, averaging about 48 flights a week. Prague will have the most flights, with 60 during December, about two flights a day. The airline will operate 48 flights to Athens, 45 to Budapest and 30 each to Vienna and Barcelona.

Together with the additional flights, Blue Bird has published its starting fares for December. Budapest and Athens are the cheapest destinations, with fares from €90 one way. Fares to Vienna and Barcelona start at €136, while Prague starts at €154 one way.

The expansion comes amid higher demand for winter holidays in Europe, particularly during the Hanukkah break and Christmas season, and adds seats on routes also served by Israeli and foreign airlines. Blue Bird says the additional flights are already scheduled and available to book on its website and through travel agents.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 25, 2026.

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