Bow River Capital buys Israeli co CloudShare

Denver based alternative asset manager Bow River Capital has announced that it has acquired Israeli company CloudShare. No financial details were disclosed but industry sources believe that Bow River is paying between $60-80 million for the company. According to Startup Nation Central (SNC), the Tel Aviv-based company has raised $20 million since it was founded 18 years ago by CEO Dr. Zvi Guterman.

CloudShare is a SaaS provider of AI guided solutions for complex technical training requirements, problem-solving cybersecurity scenarios, and delivering on fast and efficient virtual labs. CloudShare's customers include Atlassian, Motorola, Ping Identity, Palo Alto Networks, and Salesforce.

Dr. Guterman will continue to lead CloudShare along with the current executive team. The investment by Bow Capital will support CloudShare’s efforts to speed up global growth, enlarge infrastructure, and more swiftly develop innovations and AI deliverables within its product suite.

Dr. Guterman said, "We selected Bow River’s software investment team because of their stellar track record exponentially scaling SaaS businesses with a client-centric focus; and am grateful for the trust of our global clients and employees. I’m looking forward to the next chapter of strategic growth and innovation."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 16, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.