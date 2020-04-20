British Airways, Air Canada renewing Tel Aviv flights

Both Air Canada and British Airways are renewing flights to Israel. According to the British Airways website, London - Tel Aviv flights will recommence from Friday May 1. Flights will leave London Heathrow daily at 5pm for Tel Aviv and leave Ben Gurion Airport for London from May 2 at 7.20am.

As things stand only Israeli passport holders and permanent residents will be allowed into Israel and passengers returning from abroad will be required to undergo 14 days self-isolation.

Air Canada is resuming Tel Aviv - Toronto flights from June 1 with three weekly flights with daily flights from June 23. Air Canada is resuming Tel Aviv - Montreal flights from June 24 with two weekly flights and three weekly flights from July 6.

United Airlines, which has been operating regular Tel Aviv - New York flights throughout the coronavirus crisis, is reintroducing two daily flights from May 20 and also resuming Tel Aviv - San Francisco flights from May 20.

