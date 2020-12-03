British Airways, easyJet restart Tel Aviv - London flights

British Airways and easyJet have restarted Tel Aviv - London flights after the second lockdown was eased in England earlier this week. Both carriers have scheduled two to three flights a week in December and January, although this could change depending on demand.

The redefinition of Israel by the UK as a 'green' low infection country also means that Israelis traveling to London do not need to go into isolation in Britain. However, there is still a tier system of restrictions in force in Britain with many places closed and limits on gatherings. Israelis returning home will also still need to isolate for 12 days.

At the same time the ban on foreigners entering Israel, which began in mid-March, remains in force with some exceptions for businesspeople, students studying in Israel and visitors needing to enter the country for compassionate reasons - all these visitors must receive permits before leaving their country of origin.

easyJet and British Airways stopped flying to Israel in March but resumed flights in July and August respectively before halting them again at the start of November. El Al and Virgin Atlantic - Delta have continued to offer regular scheduled flights between Tel Aviv and London Heathrow over the past month.

Meanwhile easyJet has announced that from February 10, 2021 it will start charging £24 each way for storing small suitcases in overhead lockers. Only small bags that fit comfortably under the passenger's seat leg area will be allowed on for free.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 3, 2020

