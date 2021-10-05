Brown Group to build Ben Gurion airport's first hotel

Brown Hotels Group has teamed up with Symba Levi Ltd. to build the first hotel at Ben Gurion airport. The new hotel will be on the western side of Terminal 3 covering nearly 2 acres and will have 400 rooms. More than NIS 100 million will be invested in the project. Construction will begin in 2022 and last for two years.

Brown and Symba Levi will jointly plan and build the hotel, which will be managed by Brown Hotels, which has 21 hotels in Israel and several more hotels in Europe. Brown plans to have 60 hotels by 2023, and currently operates the spa in the King David lobby at the airport. Brown is owned by Leon Avigad, Nitzan Peri and Nir Waizman.

Under the terms of the tender, which Brown Hotels won in 2019, the company can operate the hotel for 25 years, after which it will revert to the ownership of the Israel Airports Authority. Brown Hotels has been assured exclusivity at Ben Gurion airport for at least 10 years.

The Israel Airports Authority first issued a tender for the hotel six years ago but there were no bidders. Only when the terms of the tender were improved in 2019, with the number of rooms doubled to 400, did the project attract interest.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 5, 2021

