Browser-native AI security co Legion raises $38m

Israeli browser-native AI Security Operations Center (SOC) platform Legion today emerged from stealth and announced it has completed seed and series A finncing totaling $38 million. The latest round was led by Coatue, with participation from Accel and Picture Capital (co-leads on the earlier seed round), along with angel investors from leading tech companies, including Google, Crowdstrike, and Wiz.

Legion is introducing a browser extension AI SOC companion that turns in-house expertise into scalable automation. It trains within an organization, observes team's investigations, learns patterns, and helps improve them. Then, it automates them at any pace, any scale, and without requiring any integrations or APIs.

Legion was founded in 2024 by security veterans CEO Ely Abramovitch, VP R&D Michael Gladishev, and CTO Eyal Fisher, alumni of Microsoft Sentinel and Cambridge AI research. The platform uses vision models and a lightweight browser extension to record analyst workflows, capturing both light and complex investigation patterns and the decision-making processes of top-performing analysts. It then shows teams the workflows it learned and helps optimize them. With permission, Legion investigates and responds to threats 24/7 using your existing tools, either with human-in-the-loop or completely autonomously.

Abramovitch says, "Most AI-driven SOCs still require complex integrations, and even then, they fail to adapt to each organization’s unique environment, making them difficult for enterprise teams to fully trust. Legion is the first browser-based platform designed to scale your team’s best instincts into AI-driven workflows. It’s fully trained within your environment, by your team, for your team. Our goal is to turn your expertise into scalable automation, letting the security team focus on what’s really important."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 30, 2025.

