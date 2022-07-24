Business intelligence co The Roy raises seed funding

Business Intelligence company The Roy, which was founded only recently by two former Israeli security agents, has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars from Wellborn Capital ventures.

The Roy was founded in 2021 by Avishay Assayag, a former Shin Bet Israeli security agent, and Tal Sobel who served in Israel’s State Witness Protection Authority. Both aged 33, the two met during their military service. Assayag served in the Shin Bet for 10 years and Tal served in the Authority for three years. The Roy also employs an analyst, a graduate of the IDF 8200 Intelligence Unit and uses the services of former members of the Israeli intelligence community living overseas.

The Roy is a business intelligence company that is mainly active in locating and analyzing relevant business data, among other things, to settle business disputes between private businesspeople and commercial companies with revenue of at least hundreds of millions of dollars. The company provides services to both Israeli and overseas businesspeople, companies, and plans to use the funds it has raised from Wellborn Capital to expand worldwide and open branches in London and New York. These branches will enable the company to be more accessible to its international clients. The company specializes in finding personal and business information without infringing on privacy of the targets it is investigating while complying with information security regulations.

In addition to finding business information for litigation purposes or solving a situation of uncertainty that could lead to incorrect decision making, The Roy provides its services to strategic consultancy companies, among other things, for building market surveys.

Wellborn Capital has so far invested in 16 Israeli tech companies such as Gloat, Vi Labs, Shopic with seed and early-stage funding. Wellborn is the first external investor in The Roy.

