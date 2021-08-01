Cabinet approves more Palestinian, foreign building workers

Israel's cabinet unanimously approved the proposal by Minister of Construction and Housing Ze'ev Elkin to increase the quota of foreign workers in the building industry and to set up an inter-ministerial committee to encourage the industrialization and improvement in productivity of the sector. According to the decision approved today the quota of Palestinian workers will be increased by 15,500 workers to 80,000 and the number of foreign workers will be increased by 13,500 to 30,000.

Elkin said, "I welcome the cabinet's approval of the decision to allow a significant increase in the supply of apartments. This is a first and major step for the housing industry and for the growth of the Israeli economy."

Israel Builders Association president Raul Srugo also welcomed the decision. He said, "The cabinet decision adds 30,000 foreign and Palestinian workers to professions that Israelis are not prepared to take on in the construction and infrastructures industry - which the Israel Builders Association has been demanding in recent years, as a main tool in dealing with the housing crisis created due to a shortfall in the supply of apartments that that public needs.

