Cabinet approves entry of 5,000 foreign farm workers

Almost four weeks after the start of the war, the cabinet has approved a proposal by Minister of Interior Moshe Arbel, Minister of Agriculture Avi Dichter and Minister of Labor Yoav Ben Tzur to immediately bring in 5,000 agricultural workers. Private contractors will bring the workers to Israel.

Farming in the south and north is in crisis with many of the fields unable to be reached because of the fighting. During the surprise attack on October 7 many of the Thai farm workers were murdered or taken hostage in Gaza, while others fled the country in the wake of the carnage.

According to data 7,800 foreign farm workers out of 30,000 have left the country since the outbreak of the war. The problem is exacerbated with 20,000 Palestinian farm workers barred from entering the country.

Dichter said, "The move will give breathing room to farmers who need this critical labor force and we will continue to bring additional solutions on this issue. This is how Israeli agriculture will ensure a return to normality, functional continuity and ensuring food security, alongside the war."

