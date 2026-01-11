Cabinet approves Treasury budget chief, accountant general

Israel’s cabinet today approved Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich’s two appointments for top positions in the Ministry of Finance: Maharan Frozenfar will be appointed budget commissioner and Michal Abadi-Boiangiu will return for a second stint as accountant general.

Cabinet approval ends a protracted saga, which has left the budget division without a head during the sensitive period in which the government has been trying to pass the 2026 budget. Six months have passed since Smotrich announced that Frozenfar would replace Yogev Gradus.

The appointment was repeatedly blocked by the Appointments Committee of the Civil Service Commission, citing Smotrich's complete refusal to fill senior positions in the Ministry of Finance with women. After the appointment was rejected on three previous occasions, Smotrich's entourage promoted an unprecedented deal: in exchange for approving Frozenfar’s appointment to the Budget Division, Smotrich would appoint a woman as Accountant General. After interviewing several different women, Abadi-Boiangiu was finally selected, whose appointment was approved by the committee. About two weeks ago, Frozenfar was also approved by the committee.

Smotrich said, "Michal and Maharan have extensive experience and broad vision, both in the public and private sectors. Both have high management skills, teamwork skills, courage, creative thinking, endless love for the State of Israel and a willingness to give up a great deal in the private sector in order to return to the public sector."

Frozenfar previously served as the financial advisor to the Chief of Staff and as head of the budget department at the Ministry of Defense, where he was responsible for managing the defense budget and led strategic reforms in the field. After retiring from the IDF at the rank of brigadier general, he founded a strategic and financial consultancy firm, advised key economic entities, and held joint ownership in insurance agencies. His appointment to the position required signing an extensive conflict of interest agreement.

Abadi-Boiangiu has served to date as chair of the EAPC group of companies, and she herself previously served as accountant general. She is a lawyer, accountant, and economist with extensive experience in the government and financial sectors, has held a number of senior positions in the public and private sectors, and has served as chairwoman and director of key financial and public entities.

