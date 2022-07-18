Carl Zeiss invests in Precise Bio's fabricated corneas

Israeli company Precise Bio has today announced a collaboration on the development and commercialization of fabricated corneal tissue with Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec. Carl Zeiss Meditec will invest in Precise Bio and fund the further development of Precise Bio's two cornea transplant products, for which it will have exclusive worldwide commercialization rights for these products. Precise Bio has announced in the past that it was collaborating with an international company on these products and now the investment is being enlarged and the name of the company disclosed.

Precise Bio was founded in 2015 by CEO Dr. Aryeh Batt, a former senior executive with Orbotech and an entrepreneur in the field of 3D printing. Precise Bio is a regenerative medicine company that advances the use of bio-printed tissues and organs. The company has raised more than $24 million in several investment rounds, led by Aurum MKI and family offices from Canada, USA, EU and Israel.

Batt said, "This strategic agreement leverages Zeiss' global leadership in ophthalmology and Precise's innovative and unique 4D bio-fabrication platform technology. We are confident that the synergy between the two companies will allow us to develop breakthrough solutions for recovering patients' eyesight, bringing hope to hundreds of millions of patients worldwide."

