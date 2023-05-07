Catalyst closes $150m fourth alternative investment fund

Catalyst Funds has announced the closing of its fourth Fund - Catalyst IV, which will manage assets of $150 million. Catalyst Funds has a total of $450 million in managed assets. The new fund, which has already invested in three companies - Curalife, Addionics and Nexar - will invest in growth companies in a range of sectors including: cybersecurity, life sciences, deeptech, Mobility, climatech, foodtech and renewable energy.

The partners in Catalyst are managing partner Edouard Cukierman, Yair Shamir, Boaz Harel and Lisya Bachar-Manoah.

Cukierman said, "We are proud that 50% of our portfolio companies from our last Catalyst Fund went public in the US. The fund had five exits out of eight investments, while four of them were IPOs and one was an M&A transaction." Among the IPOs was Tufin, Taboola, and Arbe Robotics.

Catalyst IV was announced at GoforIsrael, the International Investments Conference, organized by Catalyst Fund and Cukierman Investment House, which marked its 30th anniversary this year by hosting over 1000 participants, including hundreds of investors from Europe, the US, Latin America, and Asia.

Cukierman added, "As we look to the future, we recognize that the challenges and opportunities before us are greater than ever before. We saw in our last 30 years of investment activities so many crises, and how the Start-Up Nation managed to overcome all obstacles. We believe that we are well positioned to meet these challenges head-on. Catalyst will play a crucial role in supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators in Israel."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 7, 2023.

