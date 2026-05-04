Cisco to acquire Israeli co Astrix Security

US tech giant Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO) has announced its intention to acquire Israeli cybersecurity company Astrix Security. No financial details were disclosed but last month "The Information" website reported that the deal could be for $300 million.

Cisco SVP/GM Security Peter Bailey wrote in a blog, "Since its founding five years ago, Astrix Security has focused on securing the identities and credentials that power modern systems - API keys, service accounts, and OAuth tokens - the very credentials that AI Agents are now using (and abusing) to gain access and execute work at scale."

He added, "The addition of Astrix Security brings deep capability to discover and secure every AI agent and non-human identity (NHI), including excessive privileges and real-time threats, enabling organizations to adopt AI securely and at scale."

Astrix, which was ranked last year on Globes' listing of Israel’s ten most promising startups, was founded in 2021 by CEO Alon Jackson and president Idan Gour, both graduates of the IDF’s 8200 intelligence unit, and who were among the first to identify the trend of digital entities that are now called AI agents.

Astrix has raised $91 million to date from investors including F2 Venture Capital and the Israeli branch of US fund Bessemer Venture Partners, the Ariely Group, Elron Ventures, Milo, CRV, and Anthropic, which invested in the company through its joint Anthology fund with Menlo Ventures. The company received a valuation of $192 million in its most recent financing round 18 months ago, according to PitchBook.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 4, 2026.

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