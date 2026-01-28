Cloud costs savings co Adaptive6 raises $44m

Serial entrepreneurs Aviv Revach and Eyal Brosh are back with AI cloud infrastructure company Adaptive6, which has announced that it has raised $44 million in two financing rounds. The two entrepreneurs, who sold Commerce Sciences to Taboola nearly 10 years ago, have founded Adaptive6 together with CTO Omer Muller.

The company was founded last year, has already attracted customers in Israel and around the world, including giant companies such as Bayer and Ticketmaster, and has proven that it can grow at rates reminiscent of similar companies in the field of monitoring and controlling cloud costs such as Israeli startup Finout.

Unlike Finout, and other companies like Cloudability, which was sold to IBM, and Cloud Zero in the field of cost management (finops), Adaptive6 deals with the management and optimization of cloud resource consumption by connecting to the code written by the company's employees, identifying anomalies that burden cloud costs and sending recommendations for correcting the code, usually personally to the developer who wrote the code. By doing so, the company believes that it will be possible to save on the waste of cloud resources, the volume of which in the technology industry as a whole reaches about $200 billion a year out of $1 trillion in cloud spending.

The result is similar: Both companies help companies reduce cloud costs - one of the most burdensome cost items for early stage companies that are in growth stages and are required to store and process more and more data at exponentially increasing costs.

But Adaptive6, many of whose executives came from the IDF’s 8200 cybersecurity units and cybersecurity companies, claims to be adopting an approach from the world of data security. The system scans all cloud platforms in customer service - Amazon's AWS, Google's GCP and Microsoft's Azure, and code and data management systems such as Databrick, Terraform and Snowflake, and monitors cloud configuration problems, connects them to the lines of code that created them, and sends recommendations for correction to the person who wrote them. This is not always about faulty code, but code that consumes a lot of cloud resources - for example, code written in an outdated version of a programming language.

Save on cloud costs

Adaptive6 claims that the increase in the use of automated code written by an AI engine, such as Amazon's Bedrock and Cloud Co-Work, does not solve the problem, but only increases it and often contains incorrect code and code that ignores the need to save on cloud resources.

Overall, the company claims the system is able to save between 15% and 35% of total cloud costs, and in some cases where discovered, a simple fix for a single misconfiguration saved more than $1 million in annual cloud costs.

Adaptive6 does not operate in a vacuum: While the fin-ops companies do not constitute direct competition - although the result is similar - it competes mainly with Turbonomic, which was acquired by IBM for $1.8 billion five years ago.

Adaptive 6 has raised $44 million to date, including $16 million in the seed round led by Yanai Oron from Vertex and Ayal Itzkovitz from Pitango, and the recently conmpleted Series A round led by one of the most experienced and astute investors in the Israeli enterprise software market - USVP general partner Jacques Benkoski, who previously led investments in Israeli companies such as Trusteer, which was sold to IBM, Zerto, which was sold (without a return) to HPE, and Dune Networks, which was sold to Broadcom. He was joined in the new round by investors such as Forgepoint Capital, which is owned by Israeli YL alumni, New Era Fund, and early investors Pitango and Vertex.

Adaptive6 has 51 employees, 37 of whom are in Israel, and the rest in Hungary and the US.

