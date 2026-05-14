Coalition submits bill to dissolve Knesset

Coalition chairman MK Ofir Katz submitted a bill last night together with the heads of all the coalition factions to dissolve the Knesset. All the coalition parties and factions support the bill, with the election date to be set during Knesset committee discussions. The aim of the bill is to control the pace of the Knesset dissolution process. The bill is expected to pass in a preliminary vote.

Those around Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu want to control the process of dissolving the Knesset and in the past 24 hours decided to lead the move themselves. At the same time, with the coalition in control of the process, Netanyahu and the haredi parties will continue their attempts to reach an agreed election date before the bill to dissolve the Knesset is approved

Ahead of the dissolution of the Knesset, the chairman of the Constitution Committee, MK Simcha Rotman, is speeding up discussions on the law to weaken the role of the Attorney General, although it has not yet been completed. Rotman has scheduled discussions and plans to put the law up for a vote in the plenum for the first time in about a week.

Discussions on the issue of bringing the elections forward came to the fore again two days ago after Rabbi Landau’s instruction to the Degel Hatorah faction to act to dissolve the Knesset soon. In the wake of the failure to approve the draft exemption law and after the approval of the state budget, the anger in the party led its leaders to announce that they will act to dissolve the Knesset even before the scheduled date, due to the understanding that the law will not be approved by the Knesset.

The various coalition parties are interested in setting an election date, which although before October 27, the final date by which elections must be held by law, would be no earlier than September to "maximize achievements" such as appointments and legislation that the Knesset still wants to promote.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 14, 2026.

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