Cofense buys Israeli phishing protection co Cyberfish

US phishing detection and response (PDR) solutions provider Cofense today announced the acquisition of Israeli phishing protection company Cyberfish. No financial details were disclosed.

Beersheva based Cyberfish has developed a platform to stop phishing e-mails and websites in real time by combining AI, computer vision and advanced machine learning. The company, which grew in JVP Beersheva Cyber Labs, was founded by CEO Dima Kagan, CTO Eugene Geht and VP sales and bizdev Amit Israel.

Kagan said, "By integrating innovative machine learning capabilities from Cyberfish with Cofense’s detection and response technology, Cofense will bring to market a holistic, advanced automation solution for email protection, detection, and response. "Cyberfish is excited to join forces with Cofense to solve the phishing problem and take email security to another level. As we met with the team, it quickly became obvious that we share the same vision for how to revolutionize the email security market, which includes addressing the business requirements of MSPs and enterprises offering advanced email protection beyond Microsoft and Google. We look forward to working together to bring that vision to reality through Advanced AI and automation capabilities."

After the acquisition, Cyberfish will become Cofense's Israel development center.

"Together, Cofense and Cyberfish will offer a one-stop shop for an organization’s email security needs, eliminating the need for many expensive and slow-to-deploy legacy solutions," said Rohyt Belani, Cofense CEO and Co-founder. "With organizations increasingly working to consolidate technology vendors, we are laying the groundwork to support our customers in this endeavor and maintain the high quality they expect in whatever solutions they adopt. This includes our ongoing commitment to the MSP ecosystem Cyberfish has developed. Disrupting the email security market is in Cofense’s DNA, and we look forward to advancing phishing detection and response capabilities for more organizations and MSPs in 2021."

Cyberfish’s technology, which can be installed in less than one minute to enable real-time phishing protection, will be immediately deployed as part of the Cofense Managed PDR service and available to global MSP partners.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 7, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021