Combatica launches next-gen VR AI training platform

Israeli startup Combatica has launched its 2.0 next generation tactical training platform. The virtual reality platform includes, among other things, 50 AI generated scenarios, seven maps and even situations for operating night vision. As part of the launch and efforts to learn from the field about necessary adjustments, special units have tested the new version, which has attracted interest from foreign diplomats.

"Globes" has tested the system, which requires only two suitcases of equipment for field operations. The immediate advantage that was felt was that these were not those "dry" military exercises that are unconvincing on a mental level. Combatica uses metaverse glasses and the trainees ability to operate new threats during the exercise makes the training much sharper.

The company provides weapons, cartridges and assemblies that it manufactures on 3D printers, through which statistics are obtained at the end of the exercises. These include, for example, the number of bullets fired, the effectiveness of their hits, and most importantly - monitoring of report events. The new version represents another stage in the flourishing of the young company that, since October 7, has trained military and internal security forces on four continents, including some 5,000 fighters and police officers.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 4, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.