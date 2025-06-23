Comedian Zvika Hadar selling Tel Aviv home for NIS 16.5m

Israeli comedian and TV presenter Zvika Hadar is selling his house in the Tel Aviv neighborhood of Tzahala. The house is being sold by real estate agent Rafi Kalina.

Hadar's 340 square meter house, on a 400 square meter lot, includes eight large bedrooms, a swimming pool, fitness room, cinema room, basketball court and an especially large security room with its own bathroom suite and shower.

Kalina, who specializes in high-end houses in Tzahala, says Hadar is asking NIS 16.5 million for the house.

Hadar told "Globes," "The children have left the nest, and the house is big, and just my wife and I remain."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 23, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.