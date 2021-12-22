Communications Minister approves cut in Bezeq tariffs

Minister of Communications Yoaz Hendel has signed his approval for a cut in Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) tariffs. Under the plan, which needs approval from Minister of Finance Avigdor Liberman, the telecom company's prices will be reduced in two stages.

In the first stage from April 1, 2022, the monthly fixed payment for a landline will be cut from NIS 49.50 per month (including VAT) to NIS 35 (including VAT) and charges per minute will remain unchanged. In the second stage, from July 1, 2023, the monthly fixed payment will fall to NIS 24.36 per month (including VAT), while calls to other landline numbers will fall from NIS 0.06 per minute to NIS 0.014 and to mobile numbers from NIS 0.11 per minute to NIS 0.074 (these figures do not include VAT).

Overall monthly phone bills are expected to fall by about 40% with annual savings of NIS 400 million for Bezeq subscribers. Current monthly Bezeq bills for consumers are typically about NIS 50-60 per month and they should fall to NIS 30-40 by 2023.

This is the first revision of Bezeq tariffs by the Ministry of Communications since 2003. Bezeq is still defined as a monopoly in landline infrastructure in Israel and the prices it charges are subject to government supervision.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 22, 2021.

