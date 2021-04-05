Covid-19 still dwindling in Israel as schools reopen

Covid-19 is still dwindling in Israel but the reopening of schools today after the Passover holiday presents a new challenge. On Sunday only 195 new Covid cases were found, out of 33,000 tests yesterday, with a positive rate of 0.6%. There are currently only 5,232 active Covid cases in Israel and not a single Israeli town is now defined as 'red.' There are 323 seriously ill patients hospitalized with Covid, down from 405 last week.

The only negative development is the R rate (basic reproduction number), which has risen to 0.7 from 0.53 last week.

Israel's highly successful vaccination rollout, which is responsible for the rapid disappearance of the virus, is now slowing. 5.27 million Israelis have been vaccinated, including 4.85 million who have had two Pfizer doses, according to the Ministry of Health. 87% of over 50s have been inoculated, 70% of people over 20, and 50% of the 16-19 age group. 40% of recent new cases in Israel are people aged 19 and under.

With children under 16 not eligible for vaccinations, there is serious concern that the return to school today after the Passover vacation will spark a rise in cases. Classes continue in smaller groups or capsules and the situation is being carefully monitored by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education.

