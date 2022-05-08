Covid testing on entering Israel to end

With the number of new Covid-19 infections continuing to fall, Israel will stop requiring all passengers landing at Ben Gurion airport and entering Israel to undergo PCR testing from Friday May 20.

In its announcement on the matter, the Ministry of Health said, "The decision was taken due to the fall in morbidity figures and after discussions with the professional bodies involved and the Israel Airport Authority. It was agreed that the professional bodies will form a mechanism for keeping the testing system at Ben Gurion airport fit for use in order to allow it to be re-operated swiftly, either fully or partly as required."

There have also been relaxations for tourists. From Tuesday foreign tourists flying into Israel will be allowed to take an antigen test within 24 hours of boarding their flight rather than a PCR test, as currently required.

Over the past few weeks, Israel's Ministry of Health has come under pressure to cancel PCR tests for those coming into Israel after most countries around the world have ended such a requirement. The Ministry of Health insisted that it was necessary for tracking Covid variants and locating people arriving who tested positive.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 8, 2022.

