CPI unchanged in December, home prices still rising

Israel's Consumer Price Index was unchanged in December, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. The reading is in line with analysts' projections of 0-0.1%. In 2019, the index rose 0.6%, well below the government's 1%-3% annual inflation target range.

"Globes" earlier mistakenly reported a 0.1% December CPI reading.

The CPI excluding energy fell 0.1% in December; the CPI excluding housing fell 0.2%; and the CPI excluding vegetables and fruit rose 0.1%.

Clothing prices rose 1.6% in December, while fresh fruit and vegetable prices fell 3.7% and culture and entertainment prices fell 1.5%.

The housing price index rises are gaining momentum. Home prices in the October-November period rose 0.5% in comparison with September-October. Home prices have risen 3.4% over the past 12 months.

