CPI up 0.2% in September, housing prices up 1.2%

Israel's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% in September 2021, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, in the higher range of the analysts' consensus of 0.1-0.2%. Over the past 12 months, the CPI has risen 2.5%.

There were significant price rises in September in fresh fruit and vegetables (9.5%) and significant price falls in culture and entertainment (2.6%) and clothing (2.1%).

The housing prices index, which is separate from the CPI, continued to rise in the period July-August, in comparison with June-July, climbing by 1.2%. Housing prices have risen 9.2% over the past 12 months.

During July-August compared with June-July, housing prices in Jerusalem rose by 2.5%, central Israel (1.9%), Tel Aviv (1.8%), southern Israel (1.1%) and Haifa (0.6%). Prices in the north fell by 0.5%.

In the 12 months prior to July-August 2021, prices in Jerusalem rose 10.7%, central Israel (10.5%), northern Israel (9.6%), Tel Aviv (9.5%), southern Israel (7.3%), and Haifa (6%).

