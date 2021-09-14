CPI up 0.3% in August, housing prices up 1.3%

Israel's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% in August 2021, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, slightly below the analysts' consensus of 0.4%. Since the start of 2021, the CPI has risen 2.3% and over the past 12 months, the CPI has risen 1.7%.

There were significant price rises in August in fruit and vegetables (2.6%) and culture and entertainment (1.6%) and significant price falls in clothing and footwear (1.7%).

The housing prices index, which is separate from the CPI, continued to rise in the period June-July, in comparison with May-June, climbing by 1.3%. Housing prices have risen 8% over the past 12 months.

During June-July compared with May-June, housing prices in Jerusalem rose by 3.5%, central Israel (2%), Tel Aviv (1.3%), southern Israel (0.2% and Haifa (0.1%). Prices in the north fell by 0.5%.

In the 12 months prior to June-July 2021, prices in northern Israel rose 9.9%, Jerusalem (8.8%), central Israel (8.6%), Tel Aviv (7.5%), southern Israel (6.4%), and Haifa (5.1%).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 14, 2021

