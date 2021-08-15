CPI up 0.4% in July, housing prices up 0.6%

Israel's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in July 2021, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, above the analysts' consensus of 0.3%. Since the start of 2021, the CPI has risen 2% and over the past 12 months, the CPI has also risen 1.9%.

There were significant price rises in July in transport (1.6%), culture and entertainment (0.9%) and significant price falls in clothing and footwear (4.7%), and fruit and vegetables (0.7%).

The housing prices index, which is separate from the CPI, continued to rise in the period May-June, in comparison with April-May, climbing by 0.6%. Housing prices have risen 7.7% over the past 12 months.

During May June compared with April-May, housing prices in the north rose by 1.5%, prices in south rose by 1% and rices in central Israel rose by 0.9%. Prices in Haifa rose 0.6%, prices in Tel Aviv rose by 0.2% and prices in Jerusalem fell by 0.3%.

In the 12 months prior to May-June 2021, prices in the north rose 11.6%, prices in Jerusalem rose 7.2%, prices in Tel Aviv rose 7.1%, prices in the south rose 7%, prices in Haifa rose 6.8% and prices in central Israel rose 6.6%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 15, 2021

