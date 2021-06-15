CPI up 0.4% in May, housing prices up 1%

Israel's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in May 2021, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, below the analysts' consensus of 0.5%. This was the second consecutive month that the CPI was below the analysts' expectations. Since the start of 2021, the CPI has risen 1.5% and over the past 12 months, the CPI has also risen 1.5%.

There were significant price rises in May in fresh fruit (13.7%) clothing (2.4%), and culture and entertainment (1.9%) and significant price falls in fresh vegetables (2.2%).

The housing prices index, which is separate from the CPI, continued to rise in the period March-April, in comparison with February-March, climbing by 1%. Housing prices have risen 5.6% over the past 12 months.

During March-April compared with February-March, housing prices in Jerusalem rose 1.6%, in Tel Aviv prices rose 1.4%, in Haifa prices rose 1.2%, in the north prices rose 1.2%, in Central Israel prices rose 0.9%, and in the south prices fell 0.6%.

