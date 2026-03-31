Cyabra tumbles following Nasdaq debut

Israeli tech company Cyabra (Nasdaq: CYAB) has seen its share price halved since its debut on Wall Street at the end of last week, after completing its SPAC merger two years after first announcing the deal. Cyabra is currently trading at a market cap of $35 million, after being valued at $70 million in the SPAC merger.

Cyabra monitors online discourse to combat fake news and has developed an AI-based system to detect risks and malicious activity on social media networks. In the past, its name has been linked to the analysis of bot activity on Twitter in the run-up to Elon Musk’s acquisition of the network, now called X.

The company's board of directors also includes Mike Pompeo, former CIA director and US Secretary of State. Recently, Cyabra announced it had exposed a pro-Iranian disinformation campaign that flooded posts, images and videos that promoted false narratives using AI to manipulate and deceive the public, and it reached 145 million views - most of them on TikTok.

Cyabra’s SPAC merger was approved in February. The company was founded by CEO Dan Brahmy, CPO Yossef Dar and CTO Ido Shraga. On completion of the SPAC merger Brahmy said, "We live in an era where the line between authenticity and manipulation is becoming a weapon. As the first public company dedicated to combating disinformation, we are in a unique position to provide governments and business organizations with the platform they need to restore trust and expose inauthentic actors. The SPAC merger will accelerate Cybra’s mission."

In the merger Lowenstein Sandler LLP and Goldfarb Gross Seligman served as legal advisors to Cyabra. LifeSci Capital acted as financial advisor. Loeb & Loeb LLP and Sullivan & Worcester LLP served as legal advisors to SPAC Trailblazer Merger Corporation I.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 31, 2026.

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